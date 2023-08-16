Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. 17,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,711. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $575.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 43.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.