Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,233,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 62.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 265,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 102,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 290.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 258,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,449. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.16.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

