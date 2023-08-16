Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.18

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 44153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.47.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

