CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $224,865.63

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $224,865.63 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,114.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00268796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.00758188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00533600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00056341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00114122 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

