Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $542.45 million, a P/E ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth about $17,501,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 243.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 876,082 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $3,347,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 751,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $2,604,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Articles

