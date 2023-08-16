CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.