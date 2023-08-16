CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of CarMax worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $34,000.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

