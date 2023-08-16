Carmen Orr Sells 12,468 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $539,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carmen Orr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00.

Yelp Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE YELP traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 467,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 41.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 287,741 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth about $195,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth about $4,086,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,417 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,766 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

View Our Latest Report on Yelp

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.