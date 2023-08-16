carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from carsales.com’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of CSXXY stock remained flat at $32.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

