carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from carsales.com’s previous dividend of $0.15.
carsales.com Price Performance
Shares of CSXXY stock remained flat at $32.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $34.10.
carsales.com Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than carsales.com
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.