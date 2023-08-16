Casper (CSPR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.67 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Casper has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $427.10 million and $5.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,938,520,715 coins and its circulating supply is 11,249,548,958 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,936,305,035 with 11,244,813,405 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03856763 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,841,156.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

