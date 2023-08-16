Cavalier Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.08. 2,374,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

