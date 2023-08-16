Cavalier Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. 19,341,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,609,895. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

