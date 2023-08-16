Cavalier Investments LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $6,097,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $5,081,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.95. 1,758,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,941. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

