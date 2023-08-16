Cavalier Investments LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.64. 8,147,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,195,912. The firm has a market cap of $763.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,899 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

