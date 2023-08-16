Cavalier Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at $151,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 47,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $248,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock remained flat at $29.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

