CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.22 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $37.22 million and $10.23 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04821209 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $9,841,745.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

