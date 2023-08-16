Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,900 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,233,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,840 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 15.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 6.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 504,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

CLBT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 563,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.52 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

