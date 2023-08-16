Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
