Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

