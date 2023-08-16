CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Trading Down 15.9%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 5,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CENAQ Energy by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,589,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 247,975 shares during the period.

