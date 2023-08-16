Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.