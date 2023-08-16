Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$180.77 million for the quarter.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
