Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Up 9.1% in July

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CLDT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,316,000 after acquiring an additional 186,758 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 153,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.58 million, a P/E ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

