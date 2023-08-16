Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Up 9.1% in July

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on CLDT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,316,000 after acquiring an additional 186,758 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 153,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.58 million, a P/E ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
