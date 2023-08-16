Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.14.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
