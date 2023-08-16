Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.14.

Shares of CHE.UN traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 377,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,170. The firm has a market cap of C$991.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.65 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

