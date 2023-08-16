Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

LNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LNG opened at $162.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

