Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

