Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.39.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Chevron stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

