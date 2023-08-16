Chevron Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 90,427 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 128% compared to the typical daily volume of 39,654 call options.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,916,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $296.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36,389.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 58,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 58,223 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

