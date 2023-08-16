Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Lessened by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,181,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,565,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

NYSE:CMG traded up $14.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,862.21. 93,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,025.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,863.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

