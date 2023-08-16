Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.95. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

