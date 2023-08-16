Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,839 shares of company stock worth $1,094,468. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. 2,174,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

