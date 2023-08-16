Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Cineplex Stock Performance

About Cineplex

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

