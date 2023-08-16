Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. 7,985,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,395,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

