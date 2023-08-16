Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lowered by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,881,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

