Citigroup Increases CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $48.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CAVA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 6,065,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,498. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CAVA Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $204,490 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,364,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,481,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,915,000.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

