Citigroup Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $26.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

