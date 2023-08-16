Citigroup Trims Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Target Price to $17.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 184.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,509,453 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,126,338.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.26% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

