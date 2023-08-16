CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 4.2%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 967,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,604,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

