Clearstead Trust LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after buying an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after buying an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.23. 1,347,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.