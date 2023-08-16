Clearstead Trust LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 582.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.06. 508,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.