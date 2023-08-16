Clearstead Trust LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises approximately 1.2% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.77. 489,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,900. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.52. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,510 shares of company stock valued at $72,335,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

