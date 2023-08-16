Clearstead Trust LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

CarMax Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

