Clearstead Trust LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 66,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,417. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $101.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

