Clearstead Trust LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.59.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $334.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

