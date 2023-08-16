Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

CSCO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. 10,845,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,410,582. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

