Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 305 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $505.10. The stock had a trading volume of 120,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,969. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $507.74 and its 200 day moving average is $490.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.