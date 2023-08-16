Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,117 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Stericycle comprises 3.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Stericycle worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Stericycle Trading Up 0.2 %

SRCL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 119,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,581. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

