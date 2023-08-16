Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 3.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

