Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases 16,955 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 673,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 30,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 211,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIGO stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 49,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,262. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

