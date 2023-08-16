Clifford Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 310,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,730,000. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 2.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,413 shares of company stock worth $17,484,993.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. 271,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $26.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

