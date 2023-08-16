Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $9.70.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 78.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter.
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
